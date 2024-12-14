Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'They have left us no choice': Yariv Levin calls for return of contentious judicial reform

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has signaled his intention to resume the judicial reform in a post to Facebook on Saturday evening.

Levin wrote, "With the outbreak of the war, the coalition immediately announced the suspension of all discussions of judicial reform. At the time, I believed it was inappropriate to address controversial issues while the country was at war on multiple fronts."

Levin criticized the High Court of Justice, claiming that they "seized the Knesset's powers" and "exploited this to continue its takeover of the Knesset and government powers."

"They have left us no choice. This cannot continue. We, too, have rights," Levin concluded. 

Trump taps Truth Social CEO Nunes to lead intelligence board
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 09:46 PM
Coalition to meet over changes to Judicial Selection Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 09:20 PM
Brig.-Gen. Amir Haskel arrested while protesting in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 09:17 PM
Four killed in a shooting in northern France, suspect claims fifth
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 08:50 PM
IDF does not want to manage, intervene in Syria, Herzi Halevi says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 07:56 PM
Mango fashion tycoon Andic dies in mountain accident
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 07:45 PM
Iranian court jails Iranian-American journalist for 10 years, lawyer say
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 06:57 PM
One rocket fired from central Gaza into Israel, falls in open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 06:38 PM
Egypt, Jordan say Israel must pull out of demilitarized zone in Syria
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 06:14 PM
US has had direct contact with main Syrian rebel faction, says Blinken
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 05:59 PM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorist Imad Jaro, Mayor of Deir-al-Balah, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 05:19 PM
Iranian president to attend D-8 conference in Egypt in coming days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 04:06 PM
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, one killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 02:06 PM
Man self-immolates in North London's Islington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 01:36 PM
Egypt's Sisi talks Gaza ceasefire efforts, hostages with US officials
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 12:48 PM