'They have left us no choice': Yariv Levin calls for return of contentious judicial reform

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has signaled his intention to resume the judicial reform in a post to Facebook on Saturday evening.

Levin wrote, "With the outbreak of the war, the coalition immediately announced the suspension of all discussions of judicial reform. At the time, I believed it was inappropriate to address controversial issues while the country was at war on multiple fronts."

Levin criticized the High Court of Justice, claiming that they "seized the Knesset's powers" and "exploited this to continue its takeover of the Knesset and government powers."

"They have left us no choice. This cannot continue. We, too, have rights," Levin concluded.