Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

By REUTERS

Officials from the White House, FBI and DHS on Saturday stressed that most of the recent reported drone sightings in New Jersey and nearby states involved manned aircraft, and there was no evidence of any national security threat.

An FBI official told reporters during an impromptu briefing that the agency was working with 50 local, state and federal partners to look into increased reports. The official said less than 100 of the over 5,000 reported sightings had turned out to merit further investigation, and all of the large fixed-wing reported sightings so far involved manned aircraft.

"The combination of efforts so far ... to include technical equipment, tip line information and noted consults has ... not found any evidence to support large-scale (unmanned aerial systems) activities," the official said, adding that many of the sightings occurred along regular flight paths.

Extensive efforts were underway to investigate the remaining cases, using interviews and analyzes of radar and intelligence, the official added.

"We can't ignore the sightings that have been there," the official said. "We're doing our best to find the origin of those drone activities, but I think there has been a slight over-reaction."

Ben-Gvir calls to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 11:44 PM
ABC to pay $15 million to Trump’s presidential library
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 11:14 PM
Trump taps Truth Social CEO Nunes to lead intelligence board
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 09:46 PM
Coalition to meet over changes to Judicial Selection Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 09:20 PM
Brig.-Gen. Amir Haskel arrested while protesting in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 09:17 PM
Four killed in a shooting in northern France, suspect claims fifth
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 08:50 PM
IDF does not want to manage, intervene in Syria, Herzi Halevi says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 07:56 PM
Mango fashion tycoon Andic dies in mountain accident
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 07:45 PM
Iranian court jails Iranian-American journalist for 10 years, lawyer say
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 06:57 PM
One rocket fired from central Gaza into Israel, falls in open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 06:38 PM
Egypt, Jordan say Israel must pull out of demilitarized zone in Syria
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 06:14 PM
US has had direct contact with main Syrian rebel faction, says Blinken
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 05:59 PM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorist Imad Jaro, Mayor of Deir-al-Balah, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 05:19 PM
Iranian president to attend D-8 conference in Egypt in coming days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 04:06 PM
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, one killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 02:06 PM