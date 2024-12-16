Lebanese-Druze politician: 'Let's move toward peace with Israel'

Shiites should normalize relations with Israel, and Lebanon should move towards peace with the Jewish state, Lebanese-Druze politician Wiam Wahhab said on Sunday, according to Channel 12.

"The nation does not want war, and if you ask me, let's move toward peace with Israel. I propose that the Shiites normalize relations and make peace with Israel so we can all live peacefully and calmly," Wahhab reportedly said, adding, "The axis of resistance ended with the elimination of Soleimani and Nasrallah."