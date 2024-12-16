Jerusalem Post
US Army kills 12 ISIS terrorists in Syria in precision strikes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US army has killed 12 ISIS terrorists in Syria via precision strikes, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Monday evening.

The strikes against ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were carried out as part of ongoing attempts to "disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS, preventing the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek opportunities to reconstitute in central Syria."

The strikes, which occurred on Monday, were made in former Regime and Russian-controlled areas, which CENTCOM said ensured pressure continues to be maintained on ISIS.

CENTCOM added that there were no civilian casualties.

“CENTCOM, working with allies and partners in the region, will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla.

