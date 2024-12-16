'Large-scale withdrawal': Officials say Russian military has began withdrawing soldiers from Syria

The Russian military has begun withdrawing soldiers from Syria, CNN reported on Monday night, citing Western and American officials who referred to the withdrawal as "large-scale" and "significant." Moscow also continued withdrawing military equipment from bases across Syria, as reported last week by The Jerusalem Post.

EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters on Monday after meeting with European foreign ministers that extremism, Russia, and Iran should not have a place in Syria’s future,

"Many foreign ministers emphasized that it should be a condition for the new leadership to eliminate Russian influence (in Syria)," Kallas said.

Two main bases

On Saturday, Syrian officials told Reuters that while Russia is pulling back its military from the front lines in northern Syria and from posts in the Alawite Mountains, Moscow is not leaving its two main bases in the country after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. A Russian military convoy heads towards Hmeimim air base in Syria's coastal Latakia, Syria, December 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Additionally, satellite footage from Friday shows what appeared to be at least two Antonov AN-124s, among the world's largest cargo planes, at the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia with their nose cones open, apparently preparing to load up.

A senior rebel official close to the new interim administration told Reuters the issue of the Russian military presence in Syria and past agreements between the Assad government and Moscow were not under discussion.

"It is a matter for future talks, and the Syrian people will have the final say," said the official, adding that Moscow had set up communication channels.

"Our forces are also now in close vicinity of the Russian bases in Latakia," he added.