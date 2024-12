Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a situational assessment on Tuesday at the Hermon Ridge with several senior defense officials, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

This included Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Northern Command chief Ori Gordin, and head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Ronen Bar.

Netanyahu reviewed the IDF's deployment in the area and established guidelines for the future, the Prime Minister's Office noted.