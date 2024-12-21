'Palestinian armed actors' have taken UNRWA's Jenin health center, agency says

"Palestinian armed actors" took over UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA's Jenin health center in the West Bank, and agency staff have been unable to access the site, UNRWA announced on Saturday.

Without naming the "Palestinian armed actors," the UN agency noted that international grants and donations had allowed UNRWA to repeatedly restore the center from the "destruction incurred in the context of Israeli Security Forces operations since mid-2023."

"This forced entry and presence of Palestinian armed actors is a new blatant disregard of UN premises. It has occurred while the Palestinian Security Forces are conducting an operation in and around the camp, ongoing since 14 December," UNRWA's statement read. "UNRWA’s service provision in the camp has been severely undermined by the volatile security situation since the beginning of December, with residents unable to consistently access basic services."