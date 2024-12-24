Jerusalem Post
Twelve people killed in explosives factory blast in Turkey, minister says

By REUTERS

A blast ripped through an explosives factory in northwest Turkey on Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring four, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that an investigation had been launched.

CNN Turk broadcast photographs showing a fireball and smoke rising from the factory building at the time of the blast. In contrast, the subsequent video showed the mangled metal framework of the building destroyed in the blast.

The explosion occurred at a factory in the village of Kavakli in Balikesir province, and CNN Turk cited the local governor for saying there was no suspicion of sabotage.

Many fire crews were sent to deal with the blaze, and health and security units were dispatched to the area while an investigation was launched, the government's communications directorate said.

