IDF conducts operation against terrorists near Indonesian Hospital Jabalya

The IDF conducted a limited operation against terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area of Jabalya's Indonesian Hospital, Israel's military said on Tuesday evening.

It added that over the past month, terrorists carried out strikes against the IDF from the area of the hospital, which included anti-missile attacks. It is also said that terrorists had planted explosive devices and booby traps in the area surrounding the hospital’s compound.

The IDF said it apprehended a number of terrorists during the operation, including a terrorist who invaded Israel during the October 7 Hamas attacks. It said that the troops eliminated five additional terrorists.

It also emphasized that measures were taken to mitigate harm to the civilian population.