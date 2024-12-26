IDF announces fallen soldier Captain (res.) Amit Levi, killed in Gaza

Captain (res.) Amit Levi, 35, from kibbutz Shomria, was killed during combat in Gaza, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Levi was a fighter in the 6551st Patrol Battalion of the 551st Brigade. He fell in central Gaza.

The IDF added that his funeral would be held on Thursday at the Mount Herzl military cemetery.

IDF tally

According to the IDF's tally, a total of 822 soldiers have been killed on or since October 7 of last year.

Some 390 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in Gaza on October 27.

