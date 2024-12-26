Jerusalem Post
Court convicts Israeli man of spying for Iran, travelling to enemy country

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Beer Sheva District Court convicted an Israeli citizen of acting on behalf of the Iranian intelligence agencies, and entering an enemy country without permission, the Attorney General's Office reported on Thursday.

Moti Maman, 72, entered Iran twice and discussed carrying out terrorist acts on Israeli soil with Iranian agents, according to his confession.

Maman demanded an advance payment of one million dollars from Iranian intelligence officials before carrying out any action for them.

This marks the first conviction since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, despite several indictments against Israelis who were recruited by Iranian agents.

