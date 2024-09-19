Iran plotted to assassinate PM, Gallant, Shin Bet chief

Iran plotted to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, the Shin Bet announced on Thursday.

Its efforts were particularly intense following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which most of the world has attributed to the Mossad. However, Israel has made sure not to take any credit for it.

In addition, the Islamic Republic at a somewhat more vague level explored assassinating former prime minister Naftali Bennett and other top Israeli defense officials.

The plot was to use an Israeli businessman who spent extensive time living in Turkey and had financial dealings with both Turkish and Iranian persons to develop assassination plans in Israel.

To effectuate the plan, in April of this year, Turkish citizens Andrei Farouk Aslan and Guneid Aslan contacted the Israeli businessman to conduct financial transactions, inviting him to the Turkish city of Samandag to meet with two representatives of a rich Iranian named Wadi. In May, the meeting was held.

But when he was told that Wadi could not leave Iran for Turkey, he agreed to have himself smuggled by car from Turkey into Iran where he met Wadi and a member of the Iranian security establishment named Haj.

The Israeli businessman later visited Iran a second time in August and received 5,000 Euros as part of the start of his undertaking financial, logistics, and weapons-related actions for accomplishing the plot, including potentially converting a Mossad agent into a double agent. The businessman was indicted on Thursday,

It was unclear why the Shin Bet published the disclosure on Thursday, two days after it published the attempt by Hezbollah to assassinate former defense minister Moshe Yaalon.

Questioned about the timing, the Shin Bet initially responded that the cases were published based on when the indictments were being filed and when the relevant courts lifted the gag order relating to them.

The Jerusalem Post noted that the Shin Bet and law enforcement have significant control over the timing of filing indictments and requesting lifting gag orders, and as such the initial answer did not really answer the question. The Post is still waiting for further clarifications.