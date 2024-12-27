WATCH: IDF finds RPGs, explosives in pharmacy in Lebanon

During operational activity in southern Lebanon, the IDF discovered weapons inside a pharmacy and a truck containing 40 rocket launchers, the Israeli military announced on Friday.

Soldiers discovered military equipment and weapons depots in civilian buildings, including the pharmacy, which housed numerous explosive devices, RPGs, and AK47 rifles.

Platoon Commander in the 226th Brigade shows pharmacy where weapons were located in southern Lebanon, December 27, 2024 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Additionally, soldiers located "Burkan" missiles, mortars, and other ready-to-use weapons.

The troops located Hezbollah infrastructure in the Naqoura area, the westernmost village in southern Lebanon, which was used to carry out terror attacks.

IDF soldiers search a civilian building used as a weapons storage facility in western Lebanon, December 27 , 2024 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The 226th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, is currently operating in the area, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Preventing Hezbollah from re-establishing weapons smuggling routes

The IDF noted the strikes were part of its attempts to "prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing weapons smuggling routes."

Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said, "This morning, we attacked seven crossings on the Syria-Lebanon border, and we realized that they are trying to bring in weapons once again. We must not accept this."

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, has claimed that Israel had violated the ceasefire agreement.