Explosions heard in Sana'a, Yemen - report

Explosions were heard in Sana'a, Yemen, Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported Friday evening.

The attack reportedly targeted a military compound in central Sana'a and the Sana'a International Airport in the north of the city. According to the report, there was another strike in the Al-Nadha neighborhood.

The explosions were so powerful that homes surrounding the targeted sites shook, Al-Hadath reported, citing sources.

It is unclear whether the United States or Britain struck the Iran-backed terror stronghold. The Israeli air force has clarified that the attack was not Israeli, and there are reports that suggest that the strikes were from the US, according to Maariv.

The strikes follow a Houthi attack on Israel in the early hours of Friday morning. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby answers a question during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Kirby's statement

US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said earlier on Friday, "I will not comment on Israeli operations in Yemen. The Houthis pose a real and tangible threat to the safety of people in Israel, and therefore, Israel has the right to defend itself."

"US attacks against the Houthis will continue as long as their threat to ships and Israel persists."

This is a developing story.