Sirens sound across central Israel after projectile launched from Yemen

Sirens sounded across central Israel following a projectile launched from Yemen, the IDF announced early Friday morning.

According to the IDF, the missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

While no debris injuries have been reported, 18 people were injured on their way to safe rooms, and two people have been treated for anxiety, Magen David Adom announced.

Multiple flights on their way to Israel were diverted due to the missile, Israeli media reported.

״Houthis in sandals sent an entire country to shelters in the middle of the night," MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beiteinu) posted on X/Twitter.

"If Bibi had not abolished the missile force that I established, this threat would not exist today."

Israeli - Houthi conflict

This latest attack comes just hours after the IAF targeted a host of Houthi infrastructure near the airports of Hodeidah and the Yemeni capital of Sana'a, marking the largest strike on Houthi targets since the beginning of the war.

Three people were killed and 16 were injured at the airport in Sana'a following the attack, Houthi-owned TV channel Al-Masirah reported.

This is a developing story.