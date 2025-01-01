IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists transferring weapons from facility to truck in south Lebanon

The Israel Air Force struck a weapons storage facility, where IDF soldiers identified Hezbollah terrorists moving weapons into a nearby truck in Bani Haiyyan in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the IDF announced Wednesday morning.

IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists transferring weapons in the area of Bani Haiyyan in southern Lebanon, January 1, 2025 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF said it is operating in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, which was enacted in late November.

Additionally, it said it will "operate against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens."