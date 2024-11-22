IDF uncovers trove of Hezbollah UAVs, missiles and weapons after IAF strikes in Lebanon

The IDF discovered several tunnels and weapons storage facilities while operating in southern Lebanon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A Kormet anti-tank missile discovered next to the body of a terrorist in southern Lebanon on November 22, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF discovered a number of advanced Hezbollah weapons, including a Kormet anti-tank missile and a UAV, in southern Lebanon following a strike by the IAF, the military announced on Friday afternoon. 

Operating in the recently struck area, the military reported it located and dismantled a Hezbollah terrorist command center, which included combat compounds, anti-tank positions, and weapons storage facilities. 

The concealed weapons storage facilities contained a Kormet anti-tank missile, grenades, firearms and various items of combat equipment.

Other finds during the operation

The Kormet missile has a range of approximately 8 kilometers and was located on the body of a terrorist eliminated by an IAF strike, the IDF confirmed. A UAV was also discovered near where the missile was discovered.

In another compound, several underground tunnel shafts and weapons storage facilities were located. All weapons found were neutralized.



