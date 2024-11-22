IDF uncovers trove of Hezbollah UAVs, missiles and weapons after IAF strikes in Lebanon

The IDF discovered a number of advanced Hezbollah weapons, including a Kormet anti-tank missile and a UAV, in southern Lebanon following a strike by the IAF, the military announced on Friday afternoon.

Operating in the recently struck area, the military reported it located and dismantled a Hezbollah terrorist command center, which included combat compounds, anti-tank positions, and weapons storage facilities.

The concealed weapons storage facilities contained a Kormet anti-tank missile, grenades, firearms and various items of combat equipment. Hezbollah weapons discovered by the IDF in southern Lebanon on November 22, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Other finds during the operation

The Kormet missile has a range of approximately 8 kilometers and was located on the body of a terrorist eliminated by an IAF strike, the IDF confirmed. A UAV was also discovered near where the missile was discovered.

In another compound, several underground tunnel shafts and weapons storage facilities were located. All weapons found were neutralized.