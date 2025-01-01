Palestinian Authority freezes Al Jazeera operations in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority froze all operations of Qatari state-run media giant Al Jazeera West Bank, the PA-run WAFA news outlet reported on Wednesday evening.

The decision was reportedly made by a specialized ministerial committee composed of the Palestinian Authority's Culture, Interior, and Communications Ministries.

The committee reportedly elected to shut down all broadcasting and activities of the Qatari outlet's West bank office.

According to WAFA, the move temporarily shuts down the work of all Al Jazeera journalists, employees, crews, and affiliated channels until such a time that the decision is reversed.

The PA action is due Al Jazeera's "violation of the laws and regulations... in Palestine" and the media giant's "insistence on broadcasting inciting materials and reports characterized by misinformation, incitement, and interference in Palestinian internal affairs."