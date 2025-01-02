Some 11 people wounded in shooting at nightclub in Queens

Some 11 people were wounded in a shooting that occurred in a nightclub in Jamaica, Queens, New York, according to local reports in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the reports, police forces were present on site.

The New York Police Department has not published details regarding the incident, however, according to local reports, law enforcement said gunfire erupted at 11:20 p.m. local time.

New Orleans attack

On Wednesday, a truck drove into crowds in New Orleans, killing 15 in total and wounding 30.

In addition, in Las Vegas, one person was killed, and seven were wounded after a Tesla Cybertruck caught fire and exploded outside of the Trump International Hotel.

This is a developing story.