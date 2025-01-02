Jerusalem Post
High Court invalidates Ben-Gvir's involvement in police investigations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The High Court invalidated a clause in a bill dubbed the "Ben-Gvir bill," which grants him the authority to delineate policies with regard to police investigations, as the Israeli media reported on Thursday. 

"The Supreme Court once again positions itself as the sovereign authority, trampling on the will of the voter. The court’s harsh decision to neutralize the police ordinanceof its authority was intended to strip the minister of his authority, and to try to give the Attorney-General's Office and the attorney-general control over the police," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X/Twitter in response to the ruling. 

In a democratic state, it is the minister in charge who sets policy for the police, but the Supreme Court clearly has no interest in this," he concluded.



