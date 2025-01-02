Hamas official says hostage deal talks have 'great chance of succeeding' - report

Hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire negotiations expected to take place in Cairo on Friday may be more fruitful than previous attempts, senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzook told London-based Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Thursday.

"There is a great chance for the negotiations to succeed this time," he told the publication.

Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha was further quoted by the Qatari newspaper as saying that the delegation in Cairo was set to meet with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators.