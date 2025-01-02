Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas official says hostage deal talks have 'great chance of succeeding' - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire negotiations expected to take place in Cairo on Friday may be more fruitful than previous attempts, senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzook told London-based Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Thursday. 

"There is a great chance for the negotiations to succeed this time," he told the publication. 

Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha was further quoted by the Qatari newspaper as saying that the delegation in Cairo was set to meet with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators. 



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Zelensky says Ukraine is preparing to resume diplomatic ties with Syria
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 02:33 PM
Security forces demolish home of terrorist responsible for a 2023 attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 12:40 PM
Iran plans on transferring millions to Hezbollah on Thursday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 12:20 PM
IAF intercepts rocket launched at Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 12:07 PM
S. Korea police SWAT team search ruling party office after bomb threat
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 06:57 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Cobb, California, USGS says
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 05:32 AM
New Orleans terror attack and Cybertruck explosion may be related
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 01:31 AM
Syrian foreign minister arrives in Saudi Arabia with delegation
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 10:08 PM
Several dead in shooting incident in Montenegro, including two children
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 09:18 PM
Khamenei tweets al-Aqsa Mosque is greatest in Muslim world
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2025 08:47 PM
Saudi Arabia executes Iranians for drugs smuggling, Tehran protests
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 08:03 PM
Hostage families block Ayalon Highway, demand hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2025 07:27 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Puntland military base
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 07:14 PM
US Justice Dept. facilitates final payment to Madoff victims
By MICHAEL STARR
01/01/2025 06:54 PM
New Jersey officials angered after swastika graffiti found in school
By MICHAEL STARR
01/01/2025 06:51 PM