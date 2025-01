Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, in a phone call on Friday with Syria's de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa, discussed relations between the two countries, according to a statement from Mikati's office posted on X, and said that he received an invitation from Sharaa to visit Syria to discuss common files.

Sharaa also affirmed that Syrian authorities took the necessary measures to restore calm on the border between the two countries, the post on X said.