US proposes $8b. arms deal with Israel, including fighter jet munitions

The Biden administration has informally notified the US Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel that includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters, Axios reported on Friday, citing two sources.

The deal would need approval from House and Senate committees and includes artillery shells and air-to-air missiles for fighter jets to defend against threats such as drones, the report said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'A right to defense'

"The President has made clear Israel has a right to defend its citizens, consistent with international law and international humanitarian law, and to deter aggression from Iran and its proxy organizations," a US official was quoted by Axios as saying.

The package also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, according to Axios.

Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to end the 15-month-old Israeli war in Gaza. President Joe Biden is due to leave office on January 20, when Donald Trump will succeed him.