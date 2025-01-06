Jerusalem Post
Biden says it is awful that Trump is seeking to do away with US birthright citizenship

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he thought it was awful that President-elect Donald Trump was trying to do away with birthright citizenship in the United States.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said the transition to Trump's government seemed to be going smoothly.

Asked ahead of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol whether he still thought Trump was a threat to democracy, Biden said he thought what Trump did was a "genuine threat to democracy."

Trump falsely claimed he had won the 2020 election and urged his supporters to go to the Capitol that day.

Israeli hospitals treat 60 Hamas, PIJ terrorists - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 10:49 PM
Gal Gadot shares photo of hostage Liri Albag to 108m followers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 10:03 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes El Salvador, EMSC says
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 07:44 PM
Tzabar Battalion soldier severely wounded in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 06:28 PM
Police officer arrested for suspected involvement in rape case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 06:18 PM
Inbar Gridinger-Gisler identified as Israeli woman killed in Tanzania
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 05:44 PM
Syrian caretaker government to hike public sector salaries by 400% next month
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 05:27 PM
Infiltration detected at Jerusalem's Central Command base - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 05:08 PM
Austrian president to meet far-right leader on Monday
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 04:05 PM
Police arrested individual suspected of smuggling women
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 03:44 PM
Initial reports: Explosions heard in Damascus, Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 02:45 PM
Moscow says Ukraine launches new attack in Kursk region of Russia
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 01:52 PM
Syrian foreign minister in Doha to meet Qatar's prime minister
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 12:53 PM
Yoav Gallant's resignation from Knesset goes into effect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 11:19 AM
Three Russian airports suspend flights, aviation watchdog says
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 10:48 AM