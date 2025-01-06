Biden says it is awful that Trump is seeking to do away with US birthright citizenship

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he thought it was awful that President-elect Donald Trump was trying to do away with birthright citizenship in the United States.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said the transition to Trump's government seemed to be going smoothly.

Asked ahead of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol whether he still thought Trump was a threat to democracy, Biden said he thought what Trump did was a "genuine threat to democracy."

Trump falsely claimed he had won the 2020 election and urged his supporters to go to the Capitol that day.