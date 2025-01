Six individuals were wounded after shots were fired at a bus and a vehicle near Kedumim in the West Bank, Israel's emergency medical response service, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Monday.

MDA paramedics were treating two women in their 60s in critical condition and four who had sustained moderate wounds.

Israeli media reported that a manhunt for the terrorist had ensued.

Security forces and emergency response teams operate at the area of the shooting terror attack in the West Bank. (credit: Magen David Adom)

Earlier, the IDF said it had received reports of a shooting terror attack in the area.

This is a developing story.