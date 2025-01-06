Three Israelis are trapped on a freezing mountain in Japan

Three young Israeli snowboarders are stranded on Mt. Hakuba in central Japan, suffering from hypothermia, according to Israeli media.

They have been stuck there for several hours, and due to weather conditions, authorities say rescuers cannot be sent out until the morning.

The Foreign Ministry announced that they had been working with local authorities to resolve the situation and rescue the trapped Israelis.

"Consul Israel Avinoam went to the area where the incident took place, and the Magnus rescue company is working to rescue them," the ministry announced.