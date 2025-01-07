IDF announces fallen soldier Dvir Zion Revah, killed in Gaza Strip

Major Dvir Zion Revah was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Maj. Revah, 28, from Jerusalem, served in the 932nd Battalion in the Nahal Brigade.

Maj. Revah fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF's tally, the death of (Insert name and rank) raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 827.

Some 392 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.