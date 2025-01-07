'A void in hearts of those who knew him': IDF announces death of Ido Samiach, killed in north Gaza

Sergeant (Sgt.) Ido Samiach was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Sgt. Samiach, 20, from Ganei Tikva, served in the Reconnaissance Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

He fell in northern Gaza.

During an operation in Beit Hanoun, terrorists opened fire, and Samiach was killed. The IDF is still investigating the full circumstances of the incident.

"Ido, the beloved son of Ofra and Uri, the devoted brother to Itai, Adi, and Omer, was the pride of his family and our community," the Ganei Tikva municipality said in a statement posted to Facebook. "He fought bravely for the security of the State of Israel, and in his death, he left a void in the hearts of all who knew him." The IDF begins operations in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza on September 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

His funeral will take place on Wednesday at noon at the Savyon Cemetery, according to the Sayeret Nahal Association.

Before the funeral, a flag march will take place in the city, accompanying the family "on their final journey," the municipality stated.

"A great mourning has fallen over Ganei Tikva," the statement said.

The details of the march will be shared Tuesday evening. It is set to begin at Samiach's family home and end at the cemetery.

Nahal Brigade's fallen

On Monday, Capt. Eitan Shiknazi, 24, from Eli, who served in the 932nd Battalion in the Nahal Brigade, and Major Dvir Zion Revah, 28, from Jerusalem, a company commander in the same battalion, were killed by an anti-tank missile strike in northern Gaza.

Two soldiers from the same battalion were seriously wounded during the same incident.