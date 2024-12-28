IDF's Nahal Brigade concludes in Rafah, begins Beit Hanoun operations

After concluding its activities in Rafah last week, the IDF's Nahal Brigade began operations against terror targets in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza, following intelligence regarding the presence of terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area, the military stated on Saturday morning.

Before the operations began, the Israeli air force and IDF artillery units reportedly struck terror targets in the area, including a terrorist meeting point.

The IDF confirmed that troops were enabling civilians to evacuate the area through designated routes - ensuring they could safely remove themselves from the combat zone.

The military added that the 4th Brigade would continue the Nahal Brigade's operations in Rafah. The IDF begins operations in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza on September 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF activity in northern Gaza

On Friday, the military reported that soldiers from the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, began operations in the area of the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital is in Beit Lahiya, a city in northern Gaza just West of Beit Hanoun.