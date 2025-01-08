IDF discovers Hezbollah weaponry hidden in mountains of southern Lebanon

The IDF's 300th Brigade, acting under the 146th Division, located and dismantled five Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in southern Lebanon, the military confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The operation saw soldiers target thicketed, mountainous terrain in search of terrorists. It was during this search that the military said it located the storage facilities.

Inside these storage facilities, troops reportedly discovered over 200 mortar shells, loaded rocket launchers, and military vests.

IDF footage of weapons that were located and destroyed by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. January 8, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The soldiers also uncovered a truck containing three medium-range rocket launchers, the IDF noted.

Troops of the IDF's 300th Brigade operate in southern Lebanon. January 8, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Israel's battle against terrorists

The IDF stressed that the military would continue to carry out defensive activities, including neutralizing active threats and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, which is permitted under the current Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group began firing at Israel on October 8 2023 - a day after its terror ally in Gaza, Hamas, launched its October 7 attacks and murdered some 1200 people.