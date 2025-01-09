Jerusalem Post
Los Angeles wildfire economic loss estimates top $50 billion

By REUTERS

US private forecaster AccuWeather said on Wednesday that estimated damage and economic loss from the California wildfire, already one of the worst in history, is over $50 billion at a preliminary level.

Raging wildfires in Los Angeles killed at least two people, destroyed hundreds of buildings and stretched firefighting resources and water supplies since they began on Tuesday, with fierce winds hindering firefighting operations and fueling the fires.

AccuWeather, which estimates the loss between $52 billion and $57 billion, added that if the fire spread to densely populated neighborhoods the current estimates for loss would have to be revised upward.

"Should a large number of additional structures be burned in the coming days, it may become the worst wildfire in modern California history based on the number of structures burned and economic loss," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

Supreme Court Justice Alito spoke to Trump on Tuesday, ABC News reports
By REUTERS
01/09/2025 12:57 AM
Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for Monday West Bank shooting, statement says
By REUTERS
01/09/2025 12:09 AM
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces says six fighters killed in Manbij
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 11:19 PM
US Capitol Police stop machete-armed man entering visitor center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 10:34 PM
IDF: From now on, nearly all soldiers to be blurred in media interviews
By AMIR BOHBOT
01/08/2025 10:32 PM
Gunshots heard near presidency in Chad capital N'Djamena
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 10:07 PM
Israel police arrest terror suspect in undercover operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 08:58 PM
Attorney-General seeks extension amid High Court case against Ben-Gvir
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/08/2025 08:14 PM
After US exemption, UN says more significant Syria sanctions work needed
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 05:26 PM
State of emergency in Russia's Engels after Ukrainian drone hit oil dep'
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 05:06 PM
Hezbollah candidate withdraws from Lebanon's presidential elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 05:05 PM
UAE puts 19 individuals and UK entities on terrorism list
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 04:47 PM
Israel arrests Palestinian believed to have run over police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 04:41 PM
UK police investigating suspicious vehicle in central London
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 04:36 PM
UK imposes asset freeze on 'extreme right wing group' Blood and Honour
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 04:34 PM