IDF: Tomer Eliaz Arava and Dikla Arava likely killed by IDF fire on Oct. 7

The results of the investigation were presented to the family on Thursday. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 10, 2025 14:59
A SCENE of destruction at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, after the Hamas attack on October 7. Due to a lack of critical thinking, the kibbutz underwent a slaughter that is almost too painful to comprehend, the writer asserts. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A SCENE of destruction at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, after the Hamas attack on October 7. Due to a lack of critical thinking, the kibbutz underwent a slaughter that is almost too painful to comprehend, the writer asserts.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Tomer Eliaz Arava and Dikla Arava, from Nahal Oz, who were killed on October 7, were likely killed by IDF fire, the military said on Friday, following an investigation into the events. 

The results were presented to the family on Thursday. 

Tomer, who had managed to flee from the terrorists who had entered his home on October 7, was shot at by security forces on the kibbutz who likely mistook him for a suspicious figure. 

Dikla was likely killed from shots fired by the IDF at the car she had been kidnapped to by terrorists and which was making its way to the Gaza Strip. The terrorists subsequently left her body in the car, the IDF noted in its investigation. 

"On October 7th, the IDF failed in its mission. Alongside this, security forces, reserve soldiers, emergency response teams, and civilians fought bravely in the surrounding areas," the IDF statement read.

"The findings of the investigation were presented to the bereaved family in an unusual manner, due to the discovery of new findings," it added.

 
  


Related Tags
IDF
Nahal Oz
The October 7 Massacre
Israel-Hamas War