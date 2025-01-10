IDF: Tomer Eliaz Arava and Dikla Arava likely killed by IDF fire on Oct. 7

Tomer Eliaz Arava and Dikla Arava, from Nahal Oz, who were killed on October 7, were likely killed by IDF fire, the military said on Friday, following an investigation into the events.

The results were presented to the family on Thursday.

Tomer, who had managed to flee from the terrorists who had entered his home on October 7, was shot at by security forces on the kibbutz who likely mistook him for a suspicious figure.

Dikla was likely killed from shots fired by the IDF at the car she had been kidnapped to by terrorists and which was making its way to the Gaza Strip. The terrorists subsequently left her body in the car, the IDF noted in its investigation.

"On October 7th, the IDF failed in its mission. Alongside this, security forces, reserve soldiers, emergency response teams, and civilians fought bravely in the surrounding areas," the IDF statement read.

"The findings of the investigation were presented to the bereaved family in an unusual manner, due to the discovery of new findings," it added.