Hochstein guarantees full IDF withdrawal before end of ceasefire - report

US special envoy Amos Hochstein has reassured senior Lebanese officials that Washington is determined to oversee the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon by the end of the 60-day ceasefire period, Al-Akhbar reported on Saturday night.

According to the Lebanese newspaper, Hochstein conveyed this assurance during meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. He reportedly explained that he had secured "a detailed timeline for the withdrawal" following direct discussions with Israeli officials and emphasized that "January 26 will be the final date for Israeli forces in Lebanon."

The report also noted that Hochstein requested the Lebanese Armed Forces to strengthen their deployment in the region and enhance readiness to "fill the void" left by the Israeli exit.

He highlighted the importance of transferring Hezbollah’s weapons south of the Litani River to the Lebanese army. Military sources reportedly informed Hochstein that an existing arrangement with Hezbollah would ensure a smooth transition. "The steps will unfold naturally," they said, adding that the army would eventually declare the region south of the Litani free of unauthorized military presence.

After a political deadlock lasting 18 months, Lebanon’s parliament elected Joseph Aoun, the head of the Lebanese Armed Forces, as president. Aoun received 99 out of 128 parliamentary votes. Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun stand after Aoun is elected as the country's President at the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, January 9, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Israel's response

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issued a congratulatory statement, saying: "I congratulate Lebanon on the election of its new president following a prolonged political crisis. I hope this choice strengthens stability, improves Lebanon’s future, and fosters good neighborly relations."

US shifts military aid from Egypt to LebanonIn a related development, Reuters reported two days earlier that the Biden administration had decided to redirect $95 million in military aid initially earmarked for Egypt to Lebanon. According to the report, the funds were allocated to bolster the Lebanese army's capacity in its efforts to limit Hezbollah’s influence.