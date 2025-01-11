Lebanon to work with Syria to strengthen borders

Lebanon and Syria will work together to secure their land borders, as well as to delineate both land and sea borders, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Saturday in Damascus.

In the first trip by a Lebanese prime minister to neighboring Syria in 15 years, Mikati addressed a joint news conference in Damscus with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa said they had discussed issues including smuggling between the two countries, border challenges, and Syrian deposits in Lebanese banks.

Both sides agreed to establish committees to address these matters and provide support.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, said following his election on Thursday that there was a historic opportunity for "serious and equitable dialog" with Syria.