JD Vance: Trump will let IDF 'knock out' Hamas in Gaza, if hostages not released before Jan. 20

Vice president-elect J.D. Vance revealed the true meaning behind President-elect Donald Trump's threat that "all hell will break loose" if the hostages are not released by Inauguration Day on January 20, in an interview with FOX News on Sunday.

“It means enabling the Israelis to knock out the final couple of battalions of Hamas and their leadership. It means very aggressive sanctions and financial penalties on those who are supporting terrorist organizations in the Middle East. It means actually doing the job of American leadership,” Vance told FOX News.

He added, “It means very aggressive sanctions and financial penalties on those who are supporting terrorist organizations in the Middle East. It means actually doing the job of American leadership, which Donald Trump did very well for four years, and he's gonna do very well for the next four years.”

Vance expressed hope that a deal may be on the horizon, saying it might happen in the last few days of the Biden Administration.

“But regardless of when that deal is struck, it will be because people are terrified that there are going to be consequences for Hamas,” he stated.

A chair is left in front of posters with pictures of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 26, 2024. (credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

California fires

When asked if Trump had any plans regarding California in the wake of the deadly fires that have been spreading rapidly over the past few days, Vance said, “President Trump is committed to doing a better job when it comes to disaster relief.”

“Whatever your political affiliation, it's hard not to see those images and just be heartbroken for our fellow Americans who are going through a very tough time.”

The interviewer cited concerns relating to a statement made by Trump in September regarding the government's lack of funds, leading Californians to believe aid may be withheld.

"President Trump cares about all Americans, right? He is the president for all Americans,” Vance stated, “And I think that he intends to have FEMA and other federal responses much, much better and much more clued into what's going on there on the ground.”

“I'll always be an optimist about our country, but I think that that optimism has to start with a bit of realism. And the real truth is that Joe Biden has left us a dumpster fire. Donald Trump is gonna have to put it out, but he's good at doing that,” Vance said.