Fearless Zionism: American Jews need to reshape their view of Israel - opinion

As American Jews mourn the younger generation’s supposed alienation from Israel, many blame Bibi rather than their decisions to raise their kids on tikkun olam/social justice diets that Poisoned Ivy League Progressives distorted and turned against Israel.

“What do you expect?” many ask. “Jews born after 2000 have only known an Israel defined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and right-wing, religious fanatics.”

This formulation foolishly defines Israel, our forever-homeland, by its often-unstable governments. Living in a polarized nation that’s zig-zagged from Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden’s America to Donald Trump’s America, they don’t always judge their country by its leaders.

Defining Israel in partisan terms ignores what over 900,000 young Jews have discovered on Birthright and other Israel experiences: that the Jewish connection to Israel is eternal and existential.

Even many who haven’t visited Israel – yet! – have been shaped by their Birthright buddies’ identity revelations. Seeing Israel, feeling it, tasting it – and meeting Israelis – reframes the conversation. I understand why Palestinians try to make every conversation about “the conflict” into their agenda. But why do so many Jews fall into that same trap? Birthright Israel participants (credit: Courtesy Birthright Israel)

Framing Jews’ relationship with Israel in identity terms as existential transcends Left and Right. It’s not a pro-Netanyahu or pro-Trump move: It’s simply the Zionist way.

Zionism is broad-based enough to welcome a kaleidoscope of opinions. Zionism goes far beyond today’s headlines, emphasizing that Jews are a people as well as a religion; that we are tied to one particular homeland; and that we have the right to establish and now develop a state on that homeland.

In less partisan times, with less angry leaders and a less hostile world, many would recognize Zionism’s spacious, welcoming tent for all kinds of Diaspora Jews. Similarly, Israel includes a stunning array of Jews, from ultra-Orthodox to hyper-modern, from conservative capitalists to Peace Now socialists.

Media barrage against Bibi intensified

SADLY, THE media barrage against Bibi and Israel’s wars of self-defense, intensified by the polarized discourse around Donald Trump, obscures these deeper, non-partisan connections. This creates an Indignation Gap. Last week, many anti-Trump Jews – representing 60% of American Jewry – fumed as Israel voted with America in the UN against Ukraine and President Trump smacked-down the beleaguered country’s leader.

I, too, support Ukraine against Vladimir Putin's evil invasion. But I am struck that many of these same Trump-bashing liberal Jews, so resistant to a Ukrainian ceasefire, kept insisting that Israel cease fire prematurely. And they weren't angry when previous president Joe Biden hogtied Netanyahu and Israel, again and again, as we fought evil.

This isn’t about “what-abouting.” It’s taking the collective temperature, noting what triggers many American Jews’ political passions these days – and what doesn’t.

Strategically – and ideologically – I focus on Generation Birthright not the Bibi-Bashers. Having crisscrossed North America on book tour this February, I am so inspired by the many young pro-Israel activists I met in Hillels, at Chabad centers, in day schools, and at two Z3 (Zionism 3.0) conferences.

I worry less about them being alienated by Bibi or Itamar Ben-Gvir or draft-dodging haredim (ultra-Orthodox), because they enjoy mature, multi-dimensional relationships with Israel. Seeing Israel in a broader context, they appreciate how much their Zionism has shaped them, inspired them, fulfilled them.

I do, however, worry about the ongoing trauma, especially as Hamas’s slaughter of the Bibas boys and mass hostage abuse has thrown so many of us back to our October 7 anguish zones.

Here is the real challenge to a healthy Zionist movement and conversation today. While never forgetting October 7, we must stop being October 7 Jews or Zionists. Being so reactive is unhealthy. It gives the Jew-haters of Hamas, on campus, and beyond a defining power over us they do not deserve.

Jews must not build our story around October 7

JUST AS Americans should pivot American history around the launch of the great American experiment in 1776 and not the first slave ship’s arrival in 1619, Jews must not build our story around October 7.

Israel remains more defined by 1948, by its character as Altneuland, Old-New land, by the push making Hebrew the new state’s language and by the new state’s flourishing in multiple ways, than by Hamas’s failed attempt to destroy the state on one nightmarish day.

When I spent my gap year in Israel, a teacher in a communications course had us make a picture illustrating a one-line slogan, advertising-style. I asked an artistic friend to draw a couple in a tuxedo and a wedding gown, with one brandishing a cross and the other a Jewish star. Underneath, I wrote in bold letters: DON’T LET HITLER WIN!

The teacher loved it. I quickly learned to hate it. I prefer Jewish Journeys to guilt trips. I want Jews seeking out other Jews for positive reasons, because it’s easier for two to build a Jewish home together. Similarly, I want young Jews embracing Israel for constructive Zionist reasons – and not just to defy our enemies.

For centuries, while overcoming persecution, this has been the great psychological challenge for individual Jews – – and our great collective success. Last week, my son met an army buddy skiing on the French Alps. Wherever the friend goes, as he lives life zestfully, he carries a flag picturing two friends murdered by Hamas, proclaiming: “Eetanu, b’chol makom,” “With us, everywhere we go.”

That’s the Fearless Zionism we need: defiant, even mournful when necessary, but jubilant, proud and positive, always. We aren’t Jews because of our enemies or despite these haters. We’re proud Jews and Zionists because it’s our birthright, our privilege, grounding us while inspiring us.

The writer, a senior fellow in Zionist thought at the Jewish People Policy Institute, is an American presidential historian. His latest books, To Resist the Academic Intifada: Letters to My Students on Defending the Zionist Dream and The Essential Guide to October 7th and its Aftermath, were published recently.