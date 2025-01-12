IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon - report

The Israel Air Force reportedly carried out strikes in southern Lebanon, according to the Hezbollah-owned Al Manar TV and the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on Sunday night.

The reports claimed four strikes targeted the areas of Deir El Zahrani and Houmine El Faouqa in the Nabatiya region of southern Lebanon.

Additional strikes were reportedly carried out in the area of the Bekaa Valley, near the Syrian border, Al Manar claimed.

Hezbollah targets

Israeli media noted the strikes were conducted on Hezbollah targets. Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

The IDF strikes came after the Lebanese military did not act in the area, as per Israel's request, an Israeli official was cited as saying by Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

This is a developing story.