IRGC takes delivery of 1,000 new drones

A thousand new drones were delivered to Iran's army on Monday, the state-run Tasnim news agency reported, as the country braces for more friction with arch-enemy Israel and the United States under incoming US president Donald Trump.

The drones were delivered to various locations throughout Iran and are said to have high stealth and anti-fortification abilities, according to Tasnim.

"The drones' unique features, including a range of over 2,000 kilometers, high destructive power, the ability to pass through defense layers with low Radar Cross Section, and autonomous flight, not only increase the depth of reconnaissance and border monitoring but also boost the combat capability of the army's drone fleet in confronting distant targets," the news agency added.

The drones were also manufactured within Iran by the Iranian military, scientists, and "innovators," according to the news agency.

This comes after Iran's defense industry revealed a new suicide drone —the Razvan— last week. Iranian state propaganda video highlighting the 1000 new drones. January 12, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

War games

Earlier this month, Iran started two-month-long military exercises, which have already included war games in which the Revolutionary Guards defended key nuclear installations in Natanz against mock attacks by missiles and drones.