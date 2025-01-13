Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Three men indicted for impersonating women, cops, blackmailing men on a dating site

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The State Attorney's Office filed an indictment against three residents from the Haifa Bay area for impersonating women, police officers, and the father of a minor in order to blackmail about 60 men on dating sites, Israeli media reported on Monday.

According to the indictment, the defendants Liel Dadon, Ben Gigi, and Liran Carmel operated fake profiles on dating sites, engaged in sexual conversations with men, and attempted to fraudulently obtain intimate photos of them.

In addition, they impersonated police officers and threatened them with arrest. They also impersonated the father of a minor and demanded financial compensation from them in exchange for dropping a complaint against them. 



