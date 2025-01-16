Blinken on ceasefire: 'I am confident and fully expect the implementation will begin on Sunday'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed confidence during his final remarks to the State Dept. press dure on Thursday morning that the ceasefire and hostage deal will move forward.

"So on the ceasefire, yes, I am confident, and I fully expect that implementation will begin, as we said on Sunday," Blinken said. "

In a negotiation this challenging, there may be loose ends and "we're tying up that loose end as we speak," he said.

Blinken added he's been in contact all morning with Middle East envoy Brett McGurk and Qatari partners. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, last December. Since October 7, the people of Israel have demonstrated their superiority to their government and its institutions, the writer asserts. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Cabinet approval

This comes after Axios reported on Thursday evening that the final disputes holding up the ceasefire deal have been resolved.

Israel said it had delayed holding a cabinet meeting on Thursday to ratify a ceasefire with Hamas, blaming the militant group for the hold-up. The hold-up involves the identities of several prisoners Hamas is demanding be released and it is expected to be resolved soon, a US official earlier said.

Israeli media subsequently reported that the Israeli cabinet will convene on Friday.

This is a developing story.