Gaza hostage deal: How phase one of ceasefire deal will be implemented - report

Following announcements that a ceasefire and hostage deal had been reached on Wednesday, Arab media published the alleged provisions of the deal.

According to the reports, the agreement will include supervision by Qatar and Egypt over the return of refugees from the southern Gaza Strip to the north, and simultaneously, the withdrawal of the IDF from the Netzarim corridor will be completed in stages.

Hamas demanded that the mediators determine the time frame in which the IDF will withdraw, using a timetable.

A vehicle is parked near the International Red Cross field hospital in southern Gaza, which has been set up to try to meet what it described as an ''overwhelming'' demand for health services since Israel's military operation on Rafah began last week‏, amid the ongoing conflict with Israel (credit: REUTERS/DOAA ROUQA)

Phase one

The IDF will reportedly reduce its presence on the Philadelphi corridor and then withdraw from it completely, in stages.

The first phase of the deal will last 42 days and implementation of the agreement will begin two or three days after its signing.

The IDF will withdraw to a distance of about 700 meters from the border, according to the reprots.

Israel agreed to open the Rafah border crossing a week after the agreement is implemented, and the agreement will include a protocol regarding humanitarian aid during the first phase, under the supervision of the mediators. In exchange, Israel will release about 2,000 convicted terrorists, including about 250 who were sentenced to life imprisonment. In addition, Israel will release about a thousand terrorists captured after October 7. Sick and wounded people will be able to leave the Gaza Strip to receive treatment outside the territory. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The mediators promised to issue a UN Security Council resolution supporting the declaration of a ceasefire to ensure that the parties comply with the agreement.

Disagreement over Philadelphi

Israel wanted to supervise the Philadelphi corridor, but this request was rejected. According to foreign media reports, Israel was convinced of the need to withdraw from the area.

הדיווחים על "נסיגה מציר פילדלפי" הם שקר מוחלט.ראש הממשלה נתניהו לא ויתר על מילימטר מהשליטה הישראלית בציר פילדלפי. — עומר דוסטרי - Omer Dostri (@omerdos) January 15, 2025

"The reports of a "withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor" are a complete lie. Prime Minister Netanyahu did not give up a millimeter of Israeli control over the Philadelphi corridor," Netanyahu's spokesperson said.

Israel wanted a permanent representative at the Rafah crossing, but this was also rejected. Instead, Egypt would train the forces responsible for securing the Rafah crossing, according to the report.

It was also reported that a high-ranking Egyptian delegation visited the Rafah crossing on Wednesday.