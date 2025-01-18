Gaza ceasefire to begin 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Qatar says

The Gaza ceasefire is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari announced on Saturday, hours after the Israeli government voted in its approval.

As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza. We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) January 18, 2025

"We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources," Ansari added.

Ceasefire approved by Israeli gov't hours earlier

The ceasefire was approved by the Israeli government at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, after a vote of 24-8 put to bed seven hours of deliberation.

On Friday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Gulf country's state-run media giant Al Jazeera that the final days of negotiations were decisive. An Israeli military vehicles drives near the border with Gaza, ahead of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, January 16, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

"We seek to implement the first phase in full, and for the second phase to be final, and we are waiting for the Security Council to issue a binding resolution to implement the agreement."

The Qatari leader also reiterated that, after the ceasefire is implemented, Gaza's administrative responsibilities would be left to the Palestinians.

"The management of Gaza after the war is a Palestinian matter." Al Thani told Al Jazeera. "Our duty as Arab states is to support Palestinian reconciliation and work towards ending division."

The ceasefire is set to take place in three phases, over the course of which, the IDF will withdraw from Gaza and Hamas will release all the hostages held in the Strip.