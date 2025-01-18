Israeli hostages returning dead or alive depends on IDF, PIJ warns

Abu Hamza, the spokesperson of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)'s military wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, called on the Israeli public to urge the IDF to stop strikes on the Gaza Strip before the ceasefire takes into effect, or they might harm or kill Israeli hostages before their release, in a statement on Telegram on Saturday.

"The people of the enemy prisoners must demand that the Zionist army stop the bombardment of the last hours, which is the reason for the killing of your children while the resistance is making the final field arrangements for their release," the statement began.

"The intensity of the Zionist bombardment leads us towards two paths, the first of which is that the families of the Zionist prisoners receive their children in coffins or [safely] in their homes, and the choice of the last hours is in the hands of the Zionist army alone," the warning concluded.

The strikes in question refer to earlier reports by the Hamas-affiliated Gaza-based Palestinian Press Agency (Safa), which said that Israel was conducting fresh strikes in the Jabalya area of northern Gaza.

A correspondent for the Hamas-affiliated agency claimed that Israeli drones were dropping bombs in the area. Safa also claimed that Dr. Saeed Nabhan, a surgeon at Al-Shifa Hospital, was killed along with his father in a strike in northern Gaza overnight. ISLAMIC JIHAD terrorists show off their weapons in the Gaza Strip. (credit: REUTERS)

The IDF has yet to comment on the warning or the alleged strikes.

Tensions before the hostage deal

Separately on Sunday, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said that the mechanism of the release of Israeli hostages it holds in Gaza would depend on the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel would free.

In a statement, Hamas said the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released would be published one day before the exchange under the terms of its ceasefire deal reached with Israel on Wednesday.

The ceasefire is set to come into effect at 8:30 a.m. local time, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said.

REUTERS contributed to this report.