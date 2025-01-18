Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gilboa prison guards demand terrorist who sexually assaulted them to be deported

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Female prison guards at Gilboa prison demanded that the terrorist Mahmoud Atallah, who had sexually assaulted them while imprisoned, be deported upon his release as a result of the hostage, ceasefire deal, army radio reported Saturday.

The guards appealed to Defense Minister Israel Katz through their lawyer.

They claim that in the published lists of the prisoners set to be free, Atallah is defined as a defendant in crimes against state security and murder, but "the fact that he is on trial as a sex offender who raped and attacked female IDF soldiers was omitted."



Related Tags
Palestinian terrorists Headline
Houthi missile triggers sirens in Eilat, surrounding areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:43 PM
Houthis say will deal with Israel in case of any violations of deal
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 03:30 PM
Security sources estimate 25 of 33 hostages to be released to be alive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:12 PM
IDF conducted strikes on 50 terror targets across Gaza on Friday
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 02:51 PM
Foreign minister says Syria looking forward to return to Arab League
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 11:59 AM
Terrorist infiltration sirens sound in West Bank community
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 09:18 AM
Three dead in night-time Russian attack on Kyiv
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 07:39 AM
Toddler, man pronounced dead after fire erupts in northern Israeli town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 07:17 AM
Pence planning to attend Trump's inauguration, New York Times reports
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 04:16 AM
Trump's inauguration moved indoors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:33 AM
US CENTCOM commander meets SDF commander-in-chief in northern Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:25 AM
PA, Jenin Battalions sign truce following month of clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:11 AM
US will hit debt limit on Tuesday, Yellen says in letter
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 12:15 AM
Egypt to establish task force to ensure to monitor hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 10:39 PM
Man found lifeless in burned vehicle near Ma'ale Ephraim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 08:58 PM