Gilboa prison guards demand terrorist who sexually assaulted them to be deported

Female prison guards at Gilboa prison demanded that the terrorist Mahmoud Atallah, who had sexually assaulted them while imprisoned, be deported upon his release as a result of the hostage, ceasefire deal, army radio reported Saturday.

The guards appealed to Defense Minister Israel Katz through their lawyer.

They claim that in the published lists of the prisoners set to be free, Atallah is defined as a defendant in crimes against state security and murder, but "the fact that he is on trial as a sex offender who raped and attacked female IDF soldiers was omitted."