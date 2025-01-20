Hamas announces next phase of hostage release will be on Sunday, not Saturday

After Hamas said that the next round of release of hostages is supposed to be on Sunday, an Israeli official tells The Jerusalem Post: "The agreement said that the release needs to be on Saturday, and that's the date that the release will happen."

Hamas claims that the release has to be on Sunday because Palestinian terrorists were officially released only at 1:00 a.m. on Monday and not on Sunday. Israeli officials blame the Red Cross for the delay, saying the prisoners were on the busses by 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, and only then did the Red Cross want to go through the list and approve it with Hamas, causing the delay.