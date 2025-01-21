IDF Chief Herzi Halevi to resign in March, cites military failure on October 7

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi on Tuesday sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announcing that he will resign on March 6 after two years and two months in office, about 10 months earlier than the standard three-year term.

Halevi said he is resigning in keeping with his promise since October 2023 that he would take responsibility for the October 7, 2023 failure in which Hamas invaded southern Israel. IDF CHIEF OF STAFF Halevi salutes after placing a wreath during a ceremony marking a year since October 7, 2023, at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem. After over 14 months of intense fighting, the army’s burden has hardly decreased, says the writer (credit: Gil Cohen-Magen/Reuters)

Despite that failure, Halevi noted his and the IDF's recent successes, including against Hezbollah in Lebanon, against the Assad regime in Syria, against Iran, and in forcing Hamas into a hostage exchange deal that started this week.

He said that he would spend the next six weeks making sure to issue the IDF's report on the October 7 failures as well as managing the current ceasefire and potential transition to a permanent ceasefire.