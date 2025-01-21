Several wounded in stabbing attack, attacker shot at scene

Four people were stabbed during an attack on Tuesday evening in Nahalat Binyamin in Tel Aviv.

The motivation for the attack is currently under investigation.

Medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment to two wounded 24-year-olds and a 59-year-old man in light condition, Magen David Adom said following the incident.

The attacker was shot, with multiple eyewitnesses reporting gunfire in the area. Magen David Adom treating the attacker after central Tel Aviv terror attack, January 21, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Attacker neutralized

Police confirmed that the attacker had been killed.

The attacker was reportedly shot by civilians.

Police Commissioner Daniel Levy is on his way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.