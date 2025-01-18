Terrorist wounds several in stabbing attack in Florentine, Tel Aviv

Several people were wounded in a stabbing attack on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv, the police announced Saturday afternoon.

Police are investigating the event as a potential terror attack, adding that the assailant tried to stab passersby before he was shot dead at the scene by a citizen with a licensed weapon.

Ynet reported that the suspect is Salah Yahya, a 19-year-old resident of Tulkarm who entered Israel illegally. Knife used in stabbing attack in Florentine, Tel Aviv, January 18, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"We were sitting in a café, and the incident happened at the end of the street," a witness named Ran told Maariv. "Suddenly, there was a crazy burst of gunfire, and then someone shouted 'terror attack.' We all ran into the kitchen to hide. There was hysteria and chaos; people were afraid to come out. Someone said it was a stabbing attack, and what we heard was gunfire aimed at the terrorist. One of the friends said he saw two people lying on the ground. People started heading home as quickly as possible." Police at scene of stabbing attack in Florentine, Tel Aviv, January 18, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

"People started shouting 'attack, attack,' and we hid in the kitchen," Kim, a guest at the nearby Taqueria restaurant told Maariv. "Shortly after the attack, the terrorist was neutralized. There was panic for a brief moment, and the restaurant was full. I never thought something like this could happen on a quiet street in central Tel Aviv."

A citizen neutralized the terrorist who stabbed passersby on Levontin street in Tel Aviv. (VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Previous reports

Magen David Adom said that it was treating one man in his late 30s for a serious stab wound to his upper body. He was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital.

A friend of the victim who was present during the attack told Maariv: "My friend was stabbed right in front of me."

The police have closed off the scene of the crime to investigate. MDA paramedics and police at the scene on Levontin street in south Tel Aviv. (credit: MDA)

Previous reports stated that the event was a shooting attack.

This is a developing story.