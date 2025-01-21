Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah official assassinated by unknown gunmen outside his home in Lebanon - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 21, 2025 23:01

Hezbollah official Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hammadi reportedly died of his wounds after unknown gunmen opened fire on him, killing him instantly, Al-Akhbar, a Hezbollah-affiliated news source, reported on Tuesday.

He was shot outside his home in the Bekaa Valley. At this time, it is unclear who shot Hammadi, Israeli media reported.

Hammadi may be the same Muhammad Hamamdi, who is on the FBI's most-wanted list following his hijacking of a West German plane in 1985, during which an American service member was tortured to death.

Hamamdi was reportedly killed in a strike in Pakistan, according to Pakistani intelligence, but this was never confirmed, and the FBI kept him on the list following the strike.

An-Nahar reported that the assassination was not political in nature and was instead motivated by a four-year-old family feud.

