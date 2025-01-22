Tel Aviv terrorist thwarted by IDF officer wounded in Gaza

The terrorist who carried out the terror attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night in which several people were wounded was thwarted by an IDF officer who was previously wounded in combat in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

"I fought in Gaza about a year ago, was wounded, and lost my right hand," Captain A. was cited as saying.

According to him, the moment he noticed the attack, he "tried to stop the terrorist, and we chased after him."

He noted that he was suffering from a light wound to his hand and was being treated at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv but was expecting to return to his military course tomorrow.

Tel Aviv terror attack

At least four people were stabbed during a terror attack on Tuesday evening on Nahalat Binyamin Street in Tel Aviv. Several wounded in stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, January 21, 2025. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

The terrorist, Kadi Abd al-Aziz, stabbed three people on Nahalat Binyamin Street, followed by a fourth person on a nearby Street. Police confirmed that the attacker had been killed.

An American residency permit and border control ticket were found on the body of the terrorist, according to Israeli media reports.